US military destroy 80 drones and six missiles during Iran's attack on Israel

The USA destroyed 80 drones and 6 ballistic missiles that were fired at Israel from the territories of Iran and Yemen on April 13 and 14.

The USA said how many missiles and drones were shot down during Iran's attack on Israel

The command report indicates that this number includes the destruction of a ballistic missile and a missile carrier on the ground, as well as seven drones before their launch. They were stationed in an area controlled by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

On April 13 and the morning of April 14, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by US European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 unilateral strike drones and at least six ballistic missiles intended to attack Israel from Iran and Yemen.

Defense of Israel Activities Update



On April 13 and the morning of April 14, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, supported by U.S. European Command destroyers, successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six… pic.twitter.com/QYyk01o1Vs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 14, 2024

The statement said Iran's "unprecedented, malicious and reckless" behaviour jeopardized "regional stability and the security of US and coalition forces."

It is also emphasized that the Central Committee continues to support the protection of Israel against such dangerous actions of Iran.

We will continue to work with all our regional partners to enhance regional security, the US command added. Share

Iran's air attack on Israel

On the night of April 14, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel.

After the start of the attack, US President Joe Biden said that support for "Israel's security is ironclad".

The IDF said 99% of the more than 300 missiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its "partners".

Some rockets hit an airbase in southern Israel. Thirty-one people sought medical help.

In total, Iran launched about 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Some of the weapons launched at Israel were launched from Iraq and Yemen.

According to US officials, US forces intercepted more than 70 drones and at least three ballistic missiles.