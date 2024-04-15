President of Israel Isaac Herzog said that the air attack by Iran on the night of April 14 is a de facto declaration of war on Jerusalem by Tehran.

Herzog declares Iran's declaration of war on Israel

At the same time, the President of Israel emphasized that the authorities of his country are currently considering all options for answers, but do not aspire to war with Iran.

Right now, because we are cautious, and because we know the consequences, and because we are discussing this with our partners, we are looking at all options, and I am quite confident that we will take the necessary steps to protect and defend our people. We are not looking for war, Herzog emphasized Share

According to him, the attack on Iran was another evidence of how Tehran is trying to spread chaos, terror and instability around the world.

The time has come for the world to confront this evil empire in Tehran and let the Iranian regime know that this cannot be ignored, that this is unacceptable, said the Israeli president. Share

What they say in the USA

According to NBC News journalists, US President Joe Biden does not believe that a large-scale overnight attack by Iran on Israel will lead to a large-scale war in the Middle East.

The president does not believe that it should move in this direction, — emphasized the spokesman of the US National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby. Share

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Iran informed Turkey in advance about preparations for an attack on Israel.

In turn, the United States, through Turkey, conveyed to Iran that any of its actions should be "within certain limits."

In response, Iran stated that the reaction would be a response to Israel's attack on its diplomatic facility in Damascus and that it would not go beyond these limits, the interlocutors of the publication emphasize. Share

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with his American and Iranian counterparts last week to discuss the planned Iranian operation, a Turkish source said on condition of anonymity.

The interlocutor of the agency added that Ankara was informed about the possible development of events.

In addition, according to a source in Turkey's national security agency, the head of the CIA, William Burns, spoke with the head of Turkish intelligence, Ibrahim Kalin, and asked him to act as a "mediator" in the settlement of Israeli-Iranian tensions.