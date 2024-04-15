President of Israel Isaac Herzog said that the air attack by Iran on the night of April 14 is a de facto declaration of war on Jerusalem by Tehran.
At the same time, the President of Israel emphasized that the authorities of his country are currently considering all options for answers, but do not aspire to war with Iran.
According to him, the attack on Iran was another evidence of how Tehran is trying to spread chaos, terror and instability around the world.
What they say in the USA
According to NBC News journalists, US President Joe Biden does not believe that a large-scale overnight attack by Iran on Israel will lead to a large-scale war in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Iran informed Turkey in advance about preparations for an attack on Israel.
In turn, the United States, through Turkey, conveyed to Iran that any of its actions should be "within certain limits."
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke with his American and Iranian counterparts last week to discuss the planned Iranian operation, a Turkish source said on condition of anonymity.
The interlocutor of the agency added that Ankara was informed about the possible development of events.
In addition, according to a source in Turkey's national security agency, the head of the CIA, William Burns, spoke with the head of Turkish intelligence, Ibrahim Kalin, and asked him to act as a "mediator" in the settlement of Israeli-Iranian tensions.
