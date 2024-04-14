The head of the Israeli Defense Ministry, Benny Gantz, said that at the appropriate moment, Israel will respond to an attack by Iran.

What is known about Israel's plans to respond to Iran's attack

Ganz explained that currently Israel should strengthen its strategic partnership and interaction with other countries in the region.

Iran is a global problem, it is a regional challenge and it is also a danger to Israel, and yesterday the world clearly stood with Israel in the face of that danger. Israel vs. Iran, the world vs. Iran — that's the result. This is a strategic achievement that we must use for Israel's security, — emphasized the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry.

According to him, the strategic alliance built by Israel and the system of regional cooperation currently need strengthening.

Israel proved yesterday that it is the anchor of military and technological power, as well as the anchor of security in the Middle East, Gantz emphasized.

The minister also emphasized that Israel will respond to Iran for yesterday's attack.

We are facing the threat of Iran we will create a regional coalition and demand a price from Iran, in a way and at a time that suits us. And the most important thing is that in the face of the desire of our enemies to harm us, we will unite and become stronger, — Ganz emphasized.

He also noted that Israel has not yet completed all its tasks, including the return of hostages and the elimination of threats to the residents of the north and south.

According to CNN journalists, Israel and its partners are currently determining the nature of the response to the attack by Iran.

Options for responding to the Iranian attack are likely to be discussed in detail during a meeting of Israel's military cabinet on Sunday, April 14.

At the same time, it became known that the USA will not participate in the response to Iran's attack on Israel.

What price does Israel demand for an attack on Iran?

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Lior Hayat, first of all, the world community and international organizations should recognize the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and impose strong sanctions against Iran.

As the spokesman of the Israeli Foreign Ministry emphasized, the sanctions against Iran should apply, in particular, to the Iranian missile industry.