The US will not be involved in a possible offensive actions against Iran

US President Joe Biden, in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, assured that the United States will not join any potential offensive actions against Iran.

Why the US won't join possible response to Iran

According to the newspaper, US President Joe Biden told Netanyahu that the result of the night attack by Iran and pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East against Israel can be considered a victory by the latter, since almost all targets were knocked down and the situation proved Israel's military superiority.

Biden also noted that the United States will not join Israel's potential offensive actions against Iran.

The day before, Iran threatened to strike US bases in the Middle East if the US cooperates with Israel in its possible response to an Iranian air attack.

Iran's air attack on Israel

On the night of April 14, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel.

After the start of the attack, US President Joe Biden said that support for "Israel's security is ironclad".

The IDF said 99% of the more than 300 missiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its "partners".

Some rockets hit an airbase in southern Israel. 31 people sought medical help.

In total, Iran launched about 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Some of the weapons launched at Israel were launched from Iraq and Yemen.

According to US officials, US forces intercepted more than 70 drones and at least three ballistic missiles.