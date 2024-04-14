Iran attacked Israel with over 160 drones and 150 missiles — IDF

Iran launched 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles at Israel at night. The IDF claims to have shot down 99% of the targets and is already opening the airspace.

Israel's army reported the downed air targets

According to army spokesman Daniel Hagari, none of the drones entered Israeli airspace — allied fighters shot down all of them over Iraq and Jordan.

Cruise missiles were also shot down outside the country, but ballistic missiles were already intercepted in the sky over Israel. Some of them hit the Nevatim air base in the south of the country, but the destruction there is insignificant, Hagari assures.

Doctors of the Red Shield of David said that 31 people sought help after the attack. Two children were injured in the south of the country, and a fire broke out in a medical facility in the central region of Sharon.

US President Biden held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and announced an urgent convening of the leaders of the G7 countries. According to CNN, Biden said that America will not support Israel in the event of military action against Iran.

Tehran has announced that it does not seek escalation in the region, but promises an even more powerful attack in the event of a military response from Israel.

What is known about Iran's attack on Israel

On April 1, there was an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. Then two Iranian generals and five officers were killed, including the influential Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran blamed Israel for the attack.

After the strike, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared that "the Zionist regime will be punished." Khamenei's military adviser later threatened that none of Israel's embassies were "secure anymore."

After threatening to strike Iran in response, the IDF strengthened its defenses on April 4 and brought units and reserves to readiness.

In the evening of April 12, almost 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the north of Israel. The group "Hezbollah" took responsibility for this — it is an alleged strike in support of Palestinians in Gaza and a response to Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.

CNN, citing sources, wrote that Iran is preparing at least 100 cruise missiles to strike Israel.

It should be noted that Israel is already planning a "serious response" to the unprecedented launch of drones and missiles from the territory of Iran. At the same time, Israel promised to coordinate a response with its allies.