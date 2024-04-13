The US records the movement of UAVs and cruise missile installations by Iran as part of possible preparations for strikes on Israel.

Is Iran really preparing to strike Israel?

According to interlocutors of the publication's journalists close to American intelligence, Iran was preparing for the launch of about 100 cruise missiles.

The publication notes that it is currently unclear whether Iran is really preparing to strike Israel, or is demonstratively trying to deter Israel and the United States from possible strikes on its own territory.

According to one of the sources, Iran wants its strike on Israel to be "significant".

At the same time, the journalists of the publication emphasize that Iran seeks to avoid a direct military confrontation with Israel and the USA.

In this case, as indicated, Iran can use controlled militant groups for strikes on the territory of Israel.

What is known about Iran's actions against Israel in the Persian Gulf

Iranian-controlled militants have seized a container ship in the Persian Gulf.

According to Tasnim, the ship was captured 50 nautical miles northeast of the port city of Fujairah in the UAE.

The Israeli publication Times of Israel notes that it is a question of the container ship MSC Aries under the Portuguese flag, owned by the company of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer Zodiac Group.

The container ship was last spotted yesterday off the coast of Dubai on its way to the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship had its geolocation data disabled, which is standard practice for Israeli vessels passing through the region.

After an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Syria, allegedly carried out by Israel, which killed two Iranian generals, Tehran threatened Israel with retaliation.

According to analysts, countries are on the verge of military escalation.

In particular, the other day The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, wrote that Israel expects an attack by Iran within the next two days.