US warns Israel of possible Iran's large-scale attack

The situation in the Middle East is tense: Iranian troops may attack Israel today, April 12.

The US has warned Israel of an Iranian attack

According to the American authorities, Iran may attack Israel in the coming hours. We are talking about an attack by more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles.

CBS reports this concerning US officials.

Officials said it would be difficult for Israelis to defend against an attack of this magnitude. While they raised the possibility that the Iranians might opt for a smaller-scale attack to avoid a sharp escalation, their response is believed to be imminent.

Israel destroyed the Iranian consulate in Syria with an airstrike

On April 2, as a result of an Israeli airstrike, the Iranian embassy in the capital of Syria was almost destroyed — at least six people were killed.

The day before, the CIA warned that Iran could launch a military operation against Israel in response within 48 hours. Arab sources also testify to this. Share

On April 4, the command of the Israel Defense Forces announced the mobilization of reservists who served in air defence units in connection with a possible escalation of tensions in the region.

On the same day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to a possible attack by Iran, noting that Israel has been fighting a belligerent neighbour for years and will be able to defend itself.

On April 6, it was reported that the US was on high alert for a possible strike by Iran on Israeli or US bases in the region in response to Israel's strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

On April 10, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Israel "must be punished" for attacking the country's embassies in Syria. Israel responded.

Iran's embassy in the UN said that the country might not strike Israel in response to the killing of seven senior IRGC officers in Damascus but under certain conditions.