Israel proposes the introduction of an international military contingent to Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, during his visit to Washington, raised the issue of the possibility of deploying a military contingent from Arab countries in Gaza to monitor order in the sector and escort humanitarian convoys.

The multinational force will help establish an alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza.

This is reported by Axios .

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has raised the possibility of creating a multinational military force with troops from Arab countries to improve law and order in Gaza and escort humanitarian aid convoys, two senior Israeli officials told the newspaper.

An alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza must be found.

According to the publication, during meetings with the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the Israeli minister asked the US for political and material support for such an initiative, but without the presence of the US military there.

The proposal, Israeli officials said, is for Arab forces to remain in Gaza for a limited transition period and be responsible for the security of a temporary port the US will build off the coast.

It is also suggested that they escort humanitarian convoys so that the aid reaches the local population and does not get looted or fall into the hands of Hamas.

According to Axios, Israeli military and officials have discussed this issue in recent weeks with representatives of three Arab countries, including Egypt.

There is progress in promoting this initiative, both in terms of the readiness of the Biden administration to discuss it, and in terms of the openness of Arab countries to this idea, said an Israeli official.

At the same time, an Arab official from one of the countries with whom the idea was discussed said that Minister Gallant appeared to have misunderstood the Arab position.

According to him, Arab countries are currently not ready to send troops to provide security for humanitarian convoys, but may consider sending troops as peacekeepers after the end of the war.

