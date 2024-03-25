Israel has agreed to release 700-800 Palestinian prisoners as part of a deal with Hamas militants to cease fire and release hostages.

Israel will return 40 of its citizens from Hamas captivity

Israel agreed to a prisoner exchange with Hamas.

This was reported by The Jerusalem Post with reference to the Israeli mass media.

It is noted that among the terrorists that Israel has agreed to release, there are hundreds of those serving life sentences for killing Israelis during terrorist attacks.

According to media reports, Hamas is to release 40 Israeli hostages in response. Share

UN Secretary General Guterres arrived in Rafah

On March 23, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Rafah to call on Israel for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to stress the importance of access to humanitarian aid for the Palestinians.

A long line of blocked aid trucks on one side of the gate. The long shadow of hunger is another," said Guterres. — The time has come to really fill Gaza with vital aid. Share

While in Rafah, the UN Secretary General emphasized that "nothing justifies the terrible attacks by Hamas on October 7. And nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

The time has come for Israel's ironclad commitment to full, unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza.

In response, Israel said it was doing everything it could to facilitate the flow of food and medicine to Gaza, and was not placing any limits on the amount of aid.