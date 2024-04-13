The authorities of Israel introduced a number of restrictions in the country against the background of the expectation of possible strikes from Iran.

What is known about Israel's preparations for possible attacks from Iran

According to the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari, the activities of educational institutions were suspended throughout the country, and mass gatherings were limited to 1,000 people.

At the same time, stricter restrictions were introduced in areas close to the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

An IDF spokesman said restrictions are also currently in place in Israel due to the Passover celebration, but restrictions have also been imposed on school field trips and camps.

The restrictions will be in place throughout Israel until 11:00 p.m. Monday, April 15.

All this time, as Hagari emphasized, Israel's air defense will "be on alert" and "dozens of planes will be in the sky."

At the same time, journalists of Israel's Channel 12, citing the country's special services, note that Iran will target military targets, not civilians.

In the evening of April 13, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to the military headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces to hold consultations with the top military leadership regarding the threat from Iran.

At the same time, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted an assessment with the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces and other defense officials.

Iranian drones with Western components pose a security threat around the world

As Bloomberg journalists note , Iranian-made drones are increasingly affecting conflicts around the world.

At the same time, components from the USA are used for their manufacture.

As noted in the article, Iran's ability to conduct low-tech military operations poses a threat to security in the Middle East.

Iranian specialists are also constantly modernizing their drones, including based on the Russian experience in Ukraine.

The last two years have been a period of hyper-acceleration of new tactics and methods of using UAVs by Iran. Russia and Iran are learning from each other. This is almost as important as the exchange of technology itself, — emphasized the representative of US military intelligence, officer Matthew McInnis. Share

In particular, the authors of the article note that with the help of Iranian missiles and drones, Yemeni Houthi fighters supported by Tehran attacked cargo ships in the Red Sea, causing a reduction in trade through the Suez Canal by more than 50% since the beginning of this year.