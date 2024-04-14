Iran has threatened Israel with a new powerful strike on one condition — CNN

Iran has threatened Israel with a major strike if Israeli authorities retaliate following the massive attack on April 13 and 14.

What is known about Iran's announcement of a new attack

Iran said it was only responding to an Israeli attack on the embassy complex in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inalienable right to self-defense when necessary. If the Israeli regime again carries out any military aggression, Iran's response will undoubtedly be stronger and more decisive, — CNN quotes the statement of the ambassador and permanent representative of Iran to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani. Share

Citing self-defense in response to repeated Israeli military aggression, Iran said the strikes were in response to an April 1 Israeli attack on diplomatic facilities in Damascus that Iran believed were there.

Iran says the attack violated international law and led to the deaths of seven Iranian military advisers, including key commanders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The statement also criticizes the UN Security Council for its "failure to maintain international peace" by allowing Israel to "violate" established international norms and "inflame" regional tensions.

Iran's attack on Israel. What is known

Iran launched dozens of attack drones and missiles on the territory of Israel, starting from the evening of April 13. Initially, it was reported that more than two hundred air strikes were launched.

On the night of April 14, Iran launched 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles at Israel. The IDF claims to have shot down 99% of targets.

מטוסי קרב תקפו לפני זמן קצר במחנה השייך לכוח רדואן, מספר מבנים במרחב הכפר ג׳בע שבדרום לבנון.



מוקדם יותר הלילה מטוסי קרב תקפו מבנים צבאיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחבים אל-חיאם וכפר כילא pic.twitter.com/dlMSOrqR38 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 14, 2024

It should be noted that the reason for the large-scale attack was that on April 1, Israel struck the Iranian embassy in Syria. Accordingly, literally two weeks later, Iran staged a retaliatory attack. According to CNN, this is an unprecedented move by Tehran that could further escalate the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to the media, Israel is already planning a "serious response" to the unprecedented launch of drones and missiles from the territory of Iran. At the same time, Israel promised to coordinate a response with its allies.