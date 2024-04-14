Ukrainian MFA condemned the Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned the Iranian mass missile and drone attack on Israel on the night of April 14.

Ukrainian MFA statement on Iran's attack on Israel

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that such actions are absolutely unacceptable, irresponsible and carry the risk of an unprecedented further escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

It is necessary to make every effort to prevent the confrontation from escalating into a larger-scale regional conflict. Share

This attack, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, once again demonstrates the importance of mobilizing all the forces of the free world to protect the global borders of democracy.

Iran's air attack on Israel

On the night of April 14, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel.

After the start of the attack, US President Joe Biden said that support for "Israel's security is ironclad".

The IDF said 99% of the more than 300 missiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its "partners".

Some rockets hit an air base in southern Israel. 31 people sought medical help.

In total, Iran launched about 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Some of the weapons launched at Israel were launched from Iraq and Yemen.

According to US officials, US forces intercepted more than 70 drones and at least three ballistic missiles.