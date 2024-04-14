The US House of Representatives is going to urgently consider aid to Israel

The US House of Representatives will next week consider a bill to help Israel because of the attack on Iran.

The House of Representatives is going to vote on aid to Israel

US House Republican Leader Steve Scalise said the House will reschedule next week because of Iran's attack on Israel.

…to instead consider legislation that supports our ally Israel and holds Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable. The House of Representatives strongly supports Israel, and this unprovoked attack must have consequences. Share

Scalise did not specify which bill he was talking about or whether the House would vote for one that includes aid to Ukraine.

He added that more details on the legislative issues to be considered will be announced later.

The House of Representatives… — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 13, 2024

Iran's attack on Israel

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched an attack on Israel with drones and ballistic missiles.

After the start of the attack, US President Joe Biden said that support for "Israel's security is ironclad".

Israel's military said "99%" of the more than 300 missiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its "partners".

In total, Iran launched about 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles, the vast majority of which were intercepted. Some of the weapons launched at Israel were launched from Iraq and Yemen.

According to US officials, US forces have intercepted more than 70 drones and at least three ballistic missiles.

Iran's foreign ministry said the attack was in retaliation for Israel's deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, in early April.

