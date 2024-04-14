President Joe Biden, during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tried to get him to abandon the strike against Iran in response to last night's attack.

The US will not support Israel's retaliatory strikes on Iran

Biden and his senior advisers are deeply concerned that Israel's response could lead to a regional war with catastrophic consequences.

According to Biden in the conversation with Netanyahu, the joint military efforts of the United States, Israel and other partner countries in the Middle East led to the failure of the Iranian missile and drone attack.

You have won. Take it as a victory, Biden advised Netanyahu.

In turn, an unnamed Israeli official said that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, during a conversation with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallan, asked Israel to inform the US if it was preparing any response against Iran.

What is known about the likely consequences of an Iranian attack on Israel

According to military analyst and professor Michael Clarke in a Sky News article , Iran was disappointed by the low effectiveness of the attack on Israel.

Clark noted that Iran fired a large number of ballistic missiles at the Nevatim air base, from where Israeli planes had previously attacked the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

The Israel Defense Forces reported minor damage to the base, but overall Israel had a "very good night".

Iran has learned from the Russians, launching many different types of devices — drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles — to defeat or distract Israel's air defenses.

Ballistic missiles were the weapon with which the Iranians would like to break through.

They attacked from multiple directions because defense systems can only deal with a certain arc of launches, although in Israel's case its capabilities have been enhanced by the help of allies.

Now the Iranians can say: "We hit the target with which they hit us." That seems like a logical place to stop for this particular iteration. But Netanyahu should have the last word, the analyst emphasizes.

The question, he said, is whether Israel will attack Iran.