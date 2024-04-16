Iran's latest attack on Israel accelerates Ukraine's chances of getting US aid

Sky News suggested that the attack on Israel could speed up the decision to adopt a joint package of financial aid for Ukraine and Israel. However, everything depends on the position of the Republicans when they make such a decision. Perhaps it will be about a loan for our country.

What are the chances of Ukraine getting help from the USA

Political scientist Oleksiy Koshel said this, noting that the key to Ukraine is Donald Trump's statement that the issue of aid to Ukraine should be considered. The only thing is that it will not be a branch format but a loan for Russian money.

The key is Trump's statement — it means there will be votes in the lower house. It's only a matter of time, Koshel said. Share

Why is the US position important?

For Ukraine, the question of money is not as important as the position of the USA, which gives a clear signal of support for Ukraine. This signal influences the actions of our European allies.

According to the political scientist, on the day the US started talking about an aid package for Ukraine, Germany decided to urgently provide our country with another Patriot system.

We can connect it or not, but the decision of the Congress will be a key signal both for the world and for Russia. It will affect the nature of a number of negotiations that will take place in the near future, - noted Oleksiy Koshel. Share

He said that a huge format of negotiations between the Prime Minister of Italy and Xi Jinping is planned, and Olaf Scholz will also have a conversation with the Chinese leader. Xi Jinping will visit France as well. The Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Koshel believes that the US decision will affect all these negotiation processes, which will concern the issues of Ukraine.