Biden, Congress leaders reach consensus on aid to Ukraine: details

After many months of discussion and blocking of aid to Ukraine, the American authorities have finally found a solution that satisfies everyone.

Ukraine may soon receive large-scale aid from the United States

This was announced to journalists by the leader of the majority in the US Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer.

He officially confirmed and declared the achievement of a consensus on aid to Ukraine and Israel.

He said Congress should act quickly to send aid to both countries.

Chuck Schumer noted that President Joe Biden and congressional leaders finally agreed during a Sunday phone call.

He believes that something will be done this week to help both countries.

How events can develop further

According to Chuck Schumer, the best way to direct aid to Israel and Ukraine is for the House of Representatives to pass a Senate-passed supplemental national security bill that includes assistance to both countries.

The Senate passed the $95 billion package in February, but House Speaker Mike Johnson did not bring it up for a vote.