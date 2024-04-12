Poland criticises US for delay in aid to Ukraine



Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslaw Sikorski, shamed the US Congress for long delays in the decision to fund further aid to Ukraine amid its war with Russia.

Poland is trying to get a favourable decision from the USA regarding Ukraine

The Polish diplomat draws attention to the fact that, as of today, Ukraine already lacks anti-aircraft missiles, and this threatens to worsen the humanitarian situation.

In addition, he emphasises that the Russian Federation completely destroyed the Trypillia TPP.

That is why Radoslaw Sikorski called on the US to unblock aid to Ukraine immediately.

Now we can see what its absence leads to. Ukrainian TPPs are being destroyed one after another. Ukrainian cities may soon be left without electricity. And I expect that this may mean a large wave of refugees, emphasised the Plosh MFA chief.

He also emphasised that the project on additional financing to support Ukraine is waiting for a decision by the Congress, which will take place in August 2023.

I appeal again to Speaker Johnson: Let democracy decide in the US Congress, and let this matter up for a vote so that the money and the equipment can reach Ukraine. If it doesn’t, the Russians will do more destruction, and the United States’ credibility will be at stake







Sikorsky responded to Trump's reproaches

The head of Polish diplomacy draws attention to the fact that Warsaw already spends about 4% of its GDP on defence.

This is how he responded to former US President Donald Trump's criticism that leaders are not contributing enough to NATO's collective security by relying entirely on the US.

It must be said that the EU and its member states have already spent twice as much as the US on aid to Ukraine. Often, in the USA, including in Congress, we are suspected of being "freebies." But this time, we did what was right, and now we need the States to do what the President of the United States promised.







What is also interesting is that a little later, the Polish diplomat, on his Twitter (X), spread the news about the complete destruction of the Trypil TPP with the caption "This is your place in history," tagging the Kremlin and the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, in the tweet.

