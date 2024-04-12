The head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslaw Sikorski, shamed the US Congress for long delays in the decision to fund further aid to Ukraine amid its war with Russia.
Poland is trying to get a favourable decision from the USA regarding Ukraine
The Polish diplomat draws attention to the fact that, as of today, Ukraine already lacks anti-aircraft missiles, and this threatens to worsen the humanitarian situation.
In addition, he emphasises that the Russian Federation completely destroyed the Trypillia TPP.
That is why Radoslaw Sikorski called on the US to unblock aid to Ukraine immediately.
He also emphasised that the project on additional financing to support Ukraine is waiting for a decision by the Congress, which will take place in August 2023.
Sikorsky responded to Trump's reproaches
The head of Polish diplomacy draws attention to the fact that Warsaw already spends about 4% of its GDP on defence.
This is how he responded to former US President Donald Trump's criticism that leaders are not contributing enough to NATO's collective security by relying entirely on the US.
What is also interesting is that a little later, the Polish diplomat, on his Twitter (X), spread the news about the complete destruction of the Trypil TPP with the caption "This is your place in history," tagging the Kremlin and the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, in the tweet.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-