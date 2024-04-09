US soon to approve $61 billion aid to Ukraine: details

Additional aid to Ukraine from the US in the amount of 61 billion dollars will be approved in April this year.
When the US can approve aid to Ukraine
Volker added that Washington wants to get aid approved for Ukraine and then deal with the presidential election.
At the same time, Volker added that 80% of the members of the US House of Representatives support aid to Ukraine.
What is known about US aid to Ukraine
For several months now, the USA has practically not provided military aid to Ukraine. The reason is that Congress has not passed a bill with appropriate funding.
In February, the US Senate approved a document proposing to allocate about 60 billion dollars to help Ukraine. But he is "stuck" in the House of Representatives.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson refuses to bring the initiative to the vote. He proposes to change some provisions of the draft law, particularly those concerning credit assistance.
Politico recently wrote that US President Joe Biden's administration is negotiating with Johnson to promote a bill with money for Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-