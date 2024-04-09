US soon to approve $61 billion aid to Ukraine: details

Additional aid to Ukraine from the US in the amount of 61 billion dollars will be approved in April this year.

When the US can approve aid to Ukraine

I believe that additional aid to Ukraine will amount to 61 billion. And I think that it will be approved this month. I've been wrong before. I'm ready to be wrong again. But you may remember that I was here in Kyiv last May, and I was asked about the administration's request for 15 billion, and I said, no, it will be 60, and that's because nobody wants to vote with this question twice. Kurt Volker Former special representative of the US State Department for Ukraine

Volker added that Washington wants to get aid approved for Ukraine and then deal with the presidential election.

We want to achieve this and then hold presidential elections. It will be 60 billion, and it will only be voted on once, and then we will have a presidential election," Volker said.

At the same time, Volker added that 80% of the members of the US House of Representatives support aid to Ukraine.

The reason is in basic mathematics. Eighty percent of members of the House of Representatives, both Republicans and Democrats, support aid to Ukraine. They want it to happen. If you bring the project to the House of Representatives for consideration, you will receive from three hundred to three hundred and fifty votes," the diplomat emphasised.

What is known about US aid to Ukraine

For several months now, the USA has practically not provided military aid to Ukraine. The reason is that Congress has not passed a bill with appropriate funding.

In February, the US Senate approved a document proposing to allocate about 60 billion dollars to help Ukraine. But he is "stuck" in the House of Representatives.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson refuses to bring the initiative to the vote. He proposes to change some provisions of the draft law, particularly those concerning credit assistance.