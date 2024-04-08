UK, French foreign ministers urge to boost aid for Ukraine, saying 'we all lose' otherwise
UK, French foreign ministers urge to boost aid for Ukraine, saying 'we all lose' otherwise

France and UK
Source:  The Telegraph

The heads of the British and French foreign ministries, David Cameron and Stéphane Sejourne, called for more significant support for Ukraine.

A necessity for aid to Ukraine

In their column for The Telegraph, the foreign ministers of Great Britain and France, David Cameron and Stephane Sejourne, write that it is absolutely clear to them that Ukraine must win this war.

If Ukraine loses, we all lose. The price of failure to support Ukraine now will be much greater than the price of fighting back against Putin.

The ministers write that Britain and France are proud of the support they have given to Ukraine, from unprecedented sanctions to the coordinated delivery of the first long-range Scalp and Storm Shadow missile systems.

Just last month, the first Ukrainian pilots graduated from the Royal Air Force to begin training with the French Air Force as part of a program to improve Ukraine's ability to fly modern F-16 fighter jets.

Diplomats stress that they must do more to defeat Russia.

The world is watching—and will judge us if we fail.

Cameron will visit the US this week

David Cameron is due to visit the US this week. During it, he wants to call on the US Congress to increase financial support, which "can change the situation" in Ukraine.

In a one-on-one meeting, the secretary of state will urge Mike Johnson, the speaker of the House of Representatives, to stop his fellow Republicans from continuing to block support.

We will remind that Joe Biden's $95 billion bill, which includes security assistance to Ukraine, is blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives.

