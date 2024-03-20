EU sends €4.5 billion macro-financial aid tranche to Ukraine

On March 20, it became officially known that the European Commission transferred to Ukraine the first tranche of a €50 billion macro-financial assistance support package.

Ukraine has already received €4.5 billion from the EU

As reported by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the European Commission transferred to Ukraine the first tranche of macro-financial assistance from a large package of support of €50 billion.

It is worth noting that his statement was made following the results of the Ukraine-EU Association Council.

The diplomat draws attention to the fact that the first tranche, as predicted earlier, amounted to €4.5 billion.

Today, we made the first payment of €4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility, our €50 billion package to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernization. Josep Borrell Head of European diplomacy

In addition, Borrell confirmed that already on March 21, the European Council will discuss how to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU.

What is essential to know about large-scale EU aid for Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, on February 27, during the plenary session, the European Parliament supported the decision to allocate a package of macro-financial support to Ukraine for €50 billion.

The decision was adopted by 536 votes "for", 40 deputies were against, and 39 abstained.

It is essential to understand that on February 1, EU leaders overcame Hungary's long-term resistance and reached an agreement on allocating €50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The program is designed for four years.