EU sends €4.5 billion macro-financial aid tranche to Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

EU sends €4.5 billion macro-financial aid tranche to Ukraine

Ukraine and the EU
Читати українською

On March 20, it became officially known that the European Commission transferred to Ukraine the first tranche of a €50 billion macro-financial assistance support package.

Ukraine has already received €4.5 billion from the EU

As reported by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the European Commission transferred to Ukraine the first tranche of macro-financial assistance from a large package of support of €50 billion.

It is worth noting that his statement was made following the results of the Ukraine-EU Association Council.

The diplomat draws attention to the fact that the first tranche, as predicted earlier, amounted to €4.5 billion.

Today, we made the first payment of €4.5 billion under the Ukraine Facility, our €50 billion package to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernization.

Josep Borrell

Josep Borrell

Head of European diplomacy

In addition, Borrell confirmed that already on March 21, the European Council will discuss how to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU.

What is essential to know about large-scale EU aid for Ukraine

As mentioned earlier, on February 27, during the plenary session, the European Parliament supported the decision to allocate a package of macro-financial support to Ukraine for €50 billion.

The decision was adopted by 536 votes "for", 40 deputies were against, and 39 abstained.

It is essential to understand that on February 1, EU leaders overcame Hungary's long-term resistance and reached an agreement on allocating €50 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The program is designed for four years.

Back in February, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the official Brussels expects to provide the first funds to Ukraine in March.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
European Commission allocates €500 million for increasing ammunition production
European Commission
EU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will receive the first tranche of 50 billion euros from the EU. Shmyhal named the term
Ukraine will receive the first tranche of 50 billion euros from the EU. Shmyhal named the term
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU allocates €5 billion under European Peace Facility to support Ukraine militarily
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?