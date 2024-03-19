EU allocates €5 billion under European Peace Facility to support Ukraine militarily

At the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU, in which the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, took part, the final decision was made on the allocation of an additional 5 billion euros for military support to Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund.

The minister thanked his colleagues for this step and thanked the Czech Republic for the timely initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine. All EU member states have already contributed to its implementation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on Match 18.

I urge those who are still thinking about contributions to make them as soon as possible. This applies not only to the Czech initiative, but also to several other similar initiatives. Every day counts. Dmytro Kuleba Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasised that Russia's threats against the members of NATO and the EU indicate that the Russian dictator seeks to expand aggression. Supporting Ukraine is the only way to prevent these plans.

The Ukrainian soldier is Europe's only hope for peace. There should be no restrictions or delays in providing the Ukrainian military with everything they need to break the backbone of the Russian occupation forces on Ukrainian soil.

The minister welcomed the initiative of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, regarding the use of profits from frozen Russian assets for the purchase of military equipment for Ukraine.

According to him, the allies must also find the necessary legal basis and political will to use not only the revenues, but also the assets themselves.

What is known about the Czech Republic's efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

It is noted that the Czech Republic has found an additional 700,000 ammunition that can be purchased to meet the needs of the Ukrainian military.

At the same time, 300,000 ammunition are Soviet-style shells and another 500,000 are Western-made.

Representatives of the Czech government emphasized that more shells will be available for Ukraine with the arrival of the necessary funds.

Czech officials promise to organize the supply of necessary ammunition to Ukraine in the near future.

According to the information of representatives of Western intelligence, currently the Ukrainian military fires only two shells in response to every 10 fired by the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

According to some analysts, on average, Ukraine needs up to 200,000 ammunition of various calibers to achieve superiority over the criminal army of the Russian Federation.