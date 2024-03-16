Ukraine will receive the first tranche of 50 billion euros from the EU. Shmyhal named the term

Ukraine is waiting for the first tranche under the Ukraine Facility program. The planned amount is 4.5 billion euros.

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported, next week Ukraine expects the first tranche under the Ukraine Facility program in the amount of 4.5 billion euros.

This year, we expect to receive 5.6 billion hryvnias from the IMF, said Denys Shmyhal. Share

Shmyhal also noted that next week Ukraine expects the next tranche from the IMF, as well as the first tranche under the four-year EU Ukraine Facility program.

The EU approved long-term aid to Ukraine

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reports that during the years 2024-2027, Ukraine will receive about 39 billion euros of direct budget funding, of which more than 5 billion are grants.

Ukraine Facility is a tool for supporting the economic development and recovery of Ukraine on its way to join the EU.

As part of the Ukraine Facility, there is a bridging financing mechanism (Bridge financing), which, after the signing of relevant international agreements, will open the way to obtaining the necessary financing in a shorter period of time before the start of the Facility.

On February 26, the European Parliament supported the decision on the Ukraine Facility. The decision of the EU Council is final.