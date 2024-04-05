Biden holds private talks with Speaker Johnson about aid to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden is negotiating an aid package for Ukraine with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson.

What is known about Biden's talks with Johnson

US President Joe Biden's aides are trying to privately persuade House Speaker Mike Johnson to vote on a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine.

The White House has been in contact with Johnson's office about helping Ukraine during the two-week congressional recess, according to two administration officials.

According to the source, Biden and his team were eager to give Johnson a break because he leads a "volatile" GOP caucus with an ever-shrinking majority.

The administration hopes their approach could lead to congressional progress on an aid package later this month, the newspaper said. Share

What this package looks like is currently unknown.

US aid to Ukraine

Earlier media reported that a vote in the US House of Representatives on aid to Ukraine is unlikely to occur until at least mid-April or possibly later. Speaker Mike Johnson is still looking for ways to soften radical Republicans' opposition.

Johnson announced that the aid package to Ukraine would include "some important innovations", among which is the possible allocation of loan aid.

Earlier, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner expressed confidence that aid to Ukraine would receive "overwhelming support" when Congress returns to business on April 9. This underscored Johnson's promise to make funding for Ukraine a priority after the recess.