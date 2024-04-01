The US Congress announced its intention to consider aid to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

The US Congress announced its intention to consider aid to Ukraine

The US Congress
Читати українською
Source:  ABC News

According to Congressman Mike Turner, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, is ready to consider funding aid to Ukraine.

What is known about the plans of the House of Representatives to consider aid to Ukraine

Turner noted that consideration of the issue of additional financing of aid to Ukraine should take place after the return of members of the House of Representatives from the Easter vacation.

The Speaker made very clear statements that when we come back, this will be the next major item on the agenda. "After we just passed all the bills that fund the federal government, I believe it will have overwhelming support in Congress and we will put the bill on the president's desk," Turner said.

According to him, Johnson demonstrated that he supports Ukraine.

He made these statements publicly, as well as to the Secretary General of NATO, Turner stressed.

When the House of Representatives can consider the issue of aid to Ukraine

The US House of Representatives is scheduled to return from its Easter recess on April 9.

Turner expressed hope that the US Congress will be able to approve aid to Ukraine before the House of Representatives goes on vacation again from April 22.

Of course, that's my hope. President Zelensky made it clear to Speaker Johnson that we are at a critical point. The director of the CIA and the secretary of defense have all made it clear that we are at a critical juncture that is beginning to affect not only the morale of the Ukrainians who are fighting, but also their ability to fight. Putin knows this. "Obviously, we can't let Putin win," Turner added.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US top general believes Ukraine has bigger chance to get ATACMS
Gen Charles Q. Brown

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?