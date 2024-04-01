According to Congressman Mike Turner, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, is ready to consider funding aid to Ukraine.
What is known about the plans of the House of Representatives to consider aid to Ukraine
Turner noted that consideration of the issue of additional financing of aid to Ukraine should take place after the return of members of the House of Representatives from the Easter vacation.
According to him, Johnson demonstrated that he supports Ukraine.
When the House of Representatives can consider the issue of aid to Ukraine
The US House of Representatives is scheduled to return from its Easter recess on April 9.
Turner expressed hope that the US Congress will be able to approve aid to Ukraine before the House of Representatives goes on vacation again from April 22.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-