According to the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Brown, the risks associated with the supply of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine have now significantly decreased.
Ukraine can receive ATACMS from the US
Gen Charles Brown emphasised that the restrained response of the aggressor country to a series of recent attacks by Ukrainian drones on the territory of the Russian Federation allowed the Pentagon to adjust its analysis of the risk of supplying Kyiv with ATACMS missiles.
It is important to understand that earlier American politicians repeatedly called for Washington to hand over ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.
In their opinion, this will enable the Armed Forces to create danger for Russian positions, including Crimea.
In addition, it would make it difficult for Russia to advance, since Ukraine could continue to attack even the best-fortified Russian positions from almost anywhere.
Western analysts believe that if the US Congress does not allocate an additional $60 billion aid package to Ukraine, Russia may seize more territories already this spring.
What is the probability of a new large-scale offensive by the Russian army
According to Charles Brown, fears about the Russian Federation's possible large-scale spring offensive may be exaggerated.
He also doubts that the Russian invaders can mount a significant offensive.
In addition, Charles Brown once again called for the quick adoption of the support package for Ukraine.
