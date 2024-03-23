Biden reminded Congress of the need to approve aid to Ukraine
Joe Biden
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Joe Biden signed the country's budget for 2024-2025 in the amount of 1.2 trillion dollars and called on the House of Representatives to approve the request for funding aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Biden again called on the House of Representatives to urgently approve aid to Ukraine

I want to state clearly that the work of the Congress is not finished. The House of Representatives must pass a bipartisan bill on additional funding, Biden emphasized.

The American leader noted that the bipartisan government financing project signed by him continues the work of the government, invests in the American people, strengthens the economy and national security.

This agreement is a compromise, which means that neither side got everything they wanted, the US president explained.

What they say in the White House

The spokesman for the US National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, noted that Russia uses every pause in helping Ukraine to continue and intensify its aggression.

Ukrainian officials say at least 10 different regions of their country have been affected, leaving more than 1 million homes without power, Kirby said.

According to him, such attacks once again demonstrate how important it is for the US to maintain support for Ukraine.

Kirby added that we are talking, first of all, about air defense equipment and everything necessary for them.

Putin is not waiting. He is not sitting idly by. He is making deadly use of every minute available to him while our Congress refuses to act. He doesn't waver, neither should we, the representative of the White House emphasized.

Kirby emphasized that the House of Representatives should "pass the national security supplement as soon as possible so that we can provide Ukraine with this vital equipment."

And as we have seen only in the last couple of days, every day of the Chamber's delays is another day for which Ukrainians must pay with their own blood, said the spokesperson of the US National Security Council.

Estonian military

