US President Joe Biden signed the country's budget for 2024-2025 in the amount of 1.2 trillion dollars and called on the House of Representatives to approve the request for funding aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
The American leader noted that the bipartisan government financing project signed by him continues the work of the government, invests in the American people, strengthens the economy and national security.
What they say in the White House
The spokesman for the US National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, noted that Russia uses every pause in helping Ukraine to continue and intensify its aggression.
According to him, such attacks once again demonstrate how important it is for the US to maintain support for Ukraine.
Kirby added that we are talking, first of all, about air defense equipment and everything necessary for them.
Kirby emphasized that the House of Representatives should "pass the national security supplement as soon as possible so that we can provide Ukraine with this vital equipment."
