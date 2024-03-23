US approved military aid to the Baltic states for more than 200 million dollars

The US Congress has approved a bill that provides for the allocation of 228 million dollars for the security of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

US aid to the Baltic countries

The Ministry of Defense of Estonia reports that the US Congress approved the law on state funding on March 22.

It provides for the allocation of 228 million dollars for the security of the Baltic states. The U.S. also provided Estonia with $47.3 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) support this year.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur noted that the US support significantly helped to implement several projects for the development of military infrastructure and potential in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania faster.

The good news is that support has increased compared to last year. It's not much, but it's still a clear signal of the commitment of the United States as NATO's largest ally to the security and stability of our region, — Pevkur said. Share

The US Department of Defense supports the development of independent defense capabilities and interoperability of the Baltic states through the Baltic Security Initiative (BSI), established in 2020.

In 2023, within the framework of the initiative, the Baltic countries were allocated 225 million dollars, in 2022 the amount of support amounted to 169 million dollars.

When using the funding, the main focus is on the development of air defense capabilities, the situation at sea and land forces.

Why is military aid to Ukraine from the US delayed

On February 13, the US Senate supported a bill that provides aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in the amount of 95 billion dollars, 60 billion of which goes to Kyiv.

Now the document must be approved by the House of Representatives, after which it will be sent to President Joe Biden for signature.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson is not putting the package to a vote.