Germany provides Ukraine with a new package of military aid
Germany provides Ukraine with a new package of military aid

Military aid to Ukraine from Germany
Source:  online.ua

The German government announced the transfer of a new large package of military aid to Ukraine to support it in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Germany

  • tracked all-terrain vehicle Warthog (command vehicle) — 9 of these were previously transferred;

  • 2 WISENT 1 demining machines — 32 machines were previously handed over;

  • 6,000 155 mm calibre shells — 68,000 ammunition were previously handed over;

  • 16 Vector reconnaissance drones — 196 units were previously transferred;

  • 30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones — previously delivered 185 units;

  • 30 sets of anti-drone equipment — 40 units were previously handed over;

  • 11 mobile demining systems — 9 were previously handed over;

  • Three mine trawls — 43 were previously handed over;

  • 70 infrared cameras — 330 units were previously transferred;

  • 680 Haenel MK556 assault rifles — 305 units were previously transferred;

  • 120 Haenel CR308 rifles;

  • 24 boat motors;

  • 50 Haenel HLR338 sniper rifles — 15 units were previously transferred;

  • 1 million cartridges for small arms;

  • 5 thousand detonators.

Borrell criticised Western partners for their reluctance to hand over the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

The head of EU foreign diplomacy, Josep Borrell, noted that Ukraine urgently needs seven additional Patriot systems to protect large cities from air attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation. Still, European countries are unable to provide them to Kyiv.

It is inconceivable that we would not be able to provide them, given that Western armies have about 100 Patriot batteries. And yet we are not able to provide the seven batteries they are desperately asking for, Borrell stressed.

