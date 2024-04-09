Ukraine to receive 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany

The German government ordered Marder infantry fighting vehicles from the Rheinmetall manufacturer for delivery to Ukraine.

How many Marder machines will Germany transfer to Ukraine

The German company Rheinmetall will transfer 20 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

The order was given to the concern last month, the exact cost is not mentioned, but it is noted that it is about tens of millions of euros.

20 modernized Marder BMP version 1A3 with built-in laser rangefinders for effective and accurate targeting are planned to be handed over to Ukraine this year. Ukraine received the first 20 such machines in March 2023. Then there were several more parties.

The company hands over Marder 1A3 BMPs used by the German ground forces undergoing major repairs. Modernization work is underway at Rheinmetall's Unterluss and Kassel plants.

Rheinmetall noted that a three-digit number of Marder BMPs have already been delivered to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about Germany's aid to Ukraine

Rheinmetall is a German defence concern and one of the largest manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in Germany and Europe. The concern produces, in particular, Panther and Leopard tanks, Marder BMPs, and PzH 2000 howitzers.

On March 19, at the Ramstein meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 500 million euros. It will contain 10,000 rounds of artillery ammunition from the Bundeswehr stockpile, 100 units of armored vehicles and 100 units of transport.

On March 28, the German government updated the list of military aid that Germany sent to Ukraine. In particular, the transfer of 20 Marder APVs was announced then.