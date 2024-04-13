US House Speaker Johnson discusses aid to Ukraine with White House and will "consult" with Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date

US House Speaker Johnson discusses aid to Ukraine with White House and will "consult" with Trump

Mike Johnson
Читати українською
Source:  AP

US House Speaker Mike Johnson is currently in talks with Joe Biden's team as he prepares to push aid through the House for Ukraine as well as Israel.

Johnson will discuss aid for Ukraine with Trump

This information was shared with the journalist by the leading Republican of the House of Representatives, Steve Scalise.

According to his data, Johnson discussed with White House representatives a package that would differ from the Senate's proposed $95 billion support package and include several Republican demands.

No agreement was reached. "It is clear that an agreement must be reached not only with the White House, but also with our own members," Scalise said.

Moreover, it is reported that the Republican speaker plans to meet on April 12 at the Mar-a-Lago club of former US President Donald Trump in Florida.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives consulted with him for quite some time on the financing of Ukraine in order to gain his support - or at least to prevent him from openly opposing the package.

According to Senator Markwayne Mullin, Johnson and Trump had "in-depth" discussions with Johnson about ways to promote aid to Ukraine.

It's unclear whether Trump will express any political support for the package, but Mullin said he's hoping for the former president's support, especially now that Johnson's job is on the line.

Ukraine will agree to US loan assistance

At the persuasion of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the US Congress will still allocate additional aid to Ukraine.

However, official Kyiv is still ready to accept funds on credit without other options.

"A senator was recently there, and he says, 'Would you agree to credit money?'. "And what are the options?' "What is this election if there is no choice?” Therefore, we will accept any option.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US soon to approve $61 billion aid to Ukraine: details
US
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland criticises US for delay in aid to Ukraine
Radoslaw Sikorski
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US House Speaker Johnson discusses aid to Ukraine with White House and will "consult" with Trump
Mike Johnson

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?