Iran's attack on Israel causes chaos in world air travelling: details

At least a dozen airlines have canceled or rerouted flights following Iran's massive missile and drone strike on Israel on April 14.

International airlines faced disruption after Iran's strikes on Israel further curtailed air travel between Europe and Asia.

At least a dozen airlines cancelled or changed routes. Among them are Qantas, Lufthansa, United Airlines, and Air India.

OPSGROUP founder Mark Zee said that the world has not faced such problems in air transportation since the attack on the World Trade Center, which took place on September 11, 2001.

Since then, we haven't had a situation where so many different airspaces have been closed so quickly, and it's creating chaos.

In his opinion, such interruptions will continue for several more days.

It should be noted that the air transportation industry has previously faced restrictions caused by the conflict between Israel and the Hamas group, as well as the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The situation has become almost critical today because Iran's airspace is extremely important for airlines operating between Europe and Asia. They will most likely be forced to choose an alternative path: either through Turkey or through Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Iranian attack on Israel: what is known

The Islamic Republic of Iran attacked Israel on the night of April 14, and hundreds of drones and missiles were launched. The Israel Defense Forces said it had shot down most of the aerial targets.

It was reported that the Nevatim airbase in the Negev desert was slightly damaged during the attack.

The United States, whose voice may be decisive in this situation, took a "cautionary" position. As US President Joe Biden said the day before, he "does not believe" in a significant war scenario.