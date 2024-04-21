The NATO Secretary General reacted to the US Congress's approval of aid to Ukraine
The NATO Secretary General reacted to the US Congress's approval of aid to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The decision of the US House of Representatives to pass an aid package for Ukraine creates greater security for all of us in Europe and North America.

NATO welcomed the decision of the US House of Representatives on aid to Ukraine

I welcome the fact that the US House of Representatives passed a major new aid package for Ukraine. Ukraine uses weapons provided by NATO allies to destroy Russia's military potential. This creates greater security for all of us in Europe and North America.

Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg

Secretary General of NATO

The House of Representatives voted for aid for Ukraine

On April 20, it became officially known that the US House of Representatives supported the draft law on the allocation of aid to Ukraine in the amount of about 61 billion dollars.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that 311 members of the lower house of the US Congress voted for the approval of the project, 112 spoke against it, 7 more did not vote, and one abstained.

The adoption of the draft law was accompanied by applause from the congressmen. Also, members of the Chamber started waving Ukrainian flags, because of which they received remarks, since it is forbidden to unfurl the flags of foreign countries in the Congress.

