When the US Senate will vote on aid to Ukraine — Schumer's answer

The vote of American senators for aid to Ukraine will take place on Tuesday, April 23. This was reported by the leader of the majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer.
The final decision of the US regarding the aid to Ukraine will be made soon
He has not disclosed additional details yet.
According to US leader Joe Biden, the House of Representatives' adoption of foreign aid bills sends a "clear message" to the world about America's leadership.
In addition, the head of the White House urged the Senate to quickly vote on this bill and send it "to my desk so that I can sign it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet its urgent needs on the battlefield."
The House of Representatives voted for aid for Ukraine
On April 20, it became officially known that the US House of Representatives supported the draft law on the allocation of aid to Ukraine in the amount of about 61 billion dollars.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that 311 members of the lower house of the US Congress voted for the approval of the project, 112 spoke against it, 7 did not vote, and one abstained.
As you know, after that the bill will be immediately submitted to the Senate for consideration as an amendment to the Senate bill on US international aid HR.815, which was passed 2 months ago.