Zelensky thanked the US Congress for praising aid to Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the House of Representatives of the US Congress for approving the financing of aid to Ukraine.

How Zelensky reacted to the approval of aid to Ukraine in the US Congress

I am grateful to the US House of Representatives, to both parties, and to Speaker Mike Johnson personally, for a decision that keeps history on course. "Democracy and freedom will always matter in the world and will never be defeated as long as America helps protect them," the president emphasized.

According to him, on April 20, the House of Representatives adopted a vitally important bill that will help prevent the spread of Russian aggression beyond the borders of Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized that thanks to the approval of this aid, it will be possible to save thousands of lives and strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and the United States.

Just peace and security can only be achieved through force. We hope that the bills will be supported in the Senate and sent to President Biden for consideration. Thank you, America! — emphasized Zelensky.

Zelenskyi on the influence of US aid on the course of the war

The head of state emphasized that the aid approved by the USA to Ukraine will be felt primarily by the Ukrainian military at the front, as well as Ukrainian cities and villages.

Today we got the decision we were expecting: the American support package. For which we fought so much. A very important package, which will be felt by our soldiers on the front lines, our cities and villages that suffer from Russian terror, — emphasized the president.

He also expressed hope that the consideration of the package in the US Senate and sending it to US President Joe Biden "will be fast enough."

We appreciate every manifestation of support for our state and independence, our people and our lives, which Russia so wants to bury in ruins. America showed its leadership from the first days of the war. It is this kind of American leadership that is vital to the preservation of an international order based on rules and predictability of life for all peoples. Undoubtedly, we will use American support to strengthen both our peoples and bring a just end to this war — a war that Putin must lose — Zelenskyy said.

