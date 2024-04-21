President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the House of Representatives of the US Congress for approving the financing of aid to Ukraine.
According to him, on April 20, the House of Representatives adopted a vitally important bill that will help prevent the spread of Russian aggression beyond the borders of Ukraine.
Zelensky emphasized that thanks to the approval of this aid, it will be possible to save thousands of lives and strengthen the defense capabilities of Ukraine and the United States.
The head of state emphasized that the aid approved by the USA to Ukraine will be felt primarily by the Ukrainian military at the front, as well as Ukrainian cities and villages.
He also expressed hope that the consideration of the package in the US Senate and sending it to US President Joe Biden "will be fast enough."
