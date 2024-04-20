The USA House of Representatives supported the allocation of over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine

On April 20, the US House of Representatives approved a draft law on financing aid to Ukraine.

American congressmen supported the draft law on providing financial support to Ukraine in the amount of more than 60 billion dollars.

This became known from the broadcast of the vote in the House of Representatives.

Now this issue must be considered by the US Senate and then signed by US President Joe Biden.

The bill on aid to Ukraine was supported by the majority of congressmen in the House of Representatives.

In total, 311 voted "for" aid to Ukraine, 111 "against" and 8 "abstained".

From the Republican Party, 100 voted "for" aid to Ukraine, 111 voted "against" and 6 abstained.

From the Democratic Party, 210 voted "for" aid to Ukraine, 0 "against" and 3 "abstentions".

Amendments to the bill were proposed by representatives of the Republican Party. They were all rejected.

What is in the draft law on Ukraine

The total amount of the draft law on assistance to Ukraine, which was initiated by the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, is $60.84 billion. A third of these funds, namely $23.2 billion, will remain in the United States and will be spent on replenishing American reserves.

Where will the remaining funds be spent:

13.8 billion dollars — for the purchase of advanced weapons systems, defense products and defense services for Ukraine;

$11.3 billion — for current US military operations in Europe;

$26 million — for continued oversight and accountability of aid provided to Ukraine.

Also, as part of this draft law, Ukraine will receive a loan of 7.85 billion dollars of direct financial assistance to the state budget. This loan will have the right to write off the American president, but only after the US elections scheduled for November 5, 2024.

In addition, the draft law obliges the US president to immediately transfer long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. But the president has the right to refuse if this transfer could harm the national security of the United States.

When will the draft law on assistance to Ukraine be finally adopted

The bill will now be sent to the US Senate for consideration. It is expected that senators will take up its consideration in the near future, despite the break provided by the Senate's schedule.

After the approval of the senators, the draft law should be submitted to US President John Biden for his signature. As stated by the leader of the majority in the Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer, the document will be sent to the president's desk immediately after the vote.

At the same time, the White House has already promised that a new package of military aid to Ukraine from the United States will be allocated immediately after the final approval of the draft law. According to the American Politico, Ukraine may receive artillery and air defense systems, but the final size of the aid package is still unknown.