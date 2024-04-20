Use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation for Ukraine. The USA House of Representatives passed the bill

The House of Representatives of the US Congress voted in favor of the draft law on the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Russian assets frozen by the US can be transferred to Ukraine

On April 20, the US House of Representatives passed a draft law on the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine

This is reported by "Voice of America".

Draft Law No. 8038 on the transfer of frozen assets of the Russian Federation to Ukraine received 385 votes for and 34 against. Now the decision must be made by the US Senate. Share

As part of the procedure, Ukraine can receive approximately $8 billion of frozen Russian assets.

Amendments to the draft law on Ukraine were not adopted

The House of Representatives of the US Congress is preparing to vote on a draft law on aid to Ukraine.

In particular, they rejected an amendment by Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who proposed to exclude from the draft law provisions that would allow the White House to allocate weapons to Ukraine directly from the warehouses of the American army.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack's amendment, which proposed to cancel all non-military funding related to Ukraine, was also rejected.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green's proposal that "every dollar amount in this law be reduced to zero" was also rejected. Share

At the same time, Congressman Kevin Hern, who proposed to ban the use of funds from the "Economic Support Fund" to pay pensions, withdrew the amendment himself.