Use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation for Ukraine. The USA House of Representatives passed the bill

The House of Representatives of the US Congress voted in favor of the draft law on the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
Russian assets frozen by the US can be transferred to Ukraine
On April 20, the US House of Representatives passed a draft law on the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine
This is reported by "Voice of America".
As part of the procedure, Ukraine can receive approximately $8 billion of frozen Russian assets.
Amendments to the draft law on Ukraine were not adopted
The House of Representatives of the US Congress is preparing to vote on a draft law on aid to Ukraine.
In particular, they rejected an amendment by Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who proposed to exclude from the draft law provisions that would allow the White House to allocate weapons to Ukraine directly from the warehouses of the American army.
Congresswoman Kat Cammack's amendment, which proposed to cancel all non-military funding related to Ukraine, was also rejected.
At the same time, Congressman Kevin Hern, who proposed to ban the use of funds from the "Economic Support Fund" to pay pensions, withdrew the amendment himself.
