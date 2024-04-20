The draft law on support of Ukraine. The USA House of Representatives rejected all amendments

All amendments to the bill on support for Ukraine were rejected in the United States House of Representatives before the final vote.
Amendments to the draft law on Ukraine were not adopted
The House of Representatives of the US Congress is preparing to vote on a draft law on aid to Ukraine.
This is reported by "Voice of America".
Congresswoman Kat Cammack's amendment, which proposed to cancel all non-military funding related to Ukraine, was also rejected.
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green's proposal that "every dollar amount in this law be reduced to zero" was also rejected.
At the same time, Congressman Kevin Hern, who proposed to prohibit the use of funds from the "Economic Support Fund" to pay pensions, withdrew the amendment himself.
Consideration of the draft law on assistance to Ukraine: what is known
On April 20, the House of Representatives will consider draft laws on aid to foreign countries. The final voting is expected to start around 20:00 Kyiv time.
On April 16, House Speaker Johnson introduced four separate bills on aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and national security funding.
On February 13, the United States Senate approved a $95.3 billion international aid bill that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
It will also provide $9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.
For final approval, the bill must be voted on by the House of Representatives, and then the document must be signed by US President Joe Biden.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-