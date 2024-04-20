The draft law on support of Ukraine. The USA House of Representatives rejected all amendments

All amendments to the bill on support for Ukraine were rejected in the United States House of Representatives before the final vote.

The House of Representatives of the US Congress is preparing to vote on a draft law on aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by "Voice of America".

In particular, they rejected an amendment by Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who proposed to exclude from the draft law provisions that would allow the White House to allocate weapons to Ukraine directly from the warehouses of the American army.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack's amendment, which proposed to cancel all non-military funding related to Ukraine, was also rejected.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green's proposal that "every dollar amount in this law be reduced to zero" was also rejected.

At the same time, Congressman Kevin Hern, who proposed to prohibit the use of funds from the "Economic Support Fund" to pay pensions, withdrew the amendment himself.

Consideration of the draft law on assistance to Ukraine: what is known

On April 20, the House of Representatives will consider draft laws on aid to foreign countries. The final voting is expected to start around 20:00 Kyiv time.

On April 16, House Speaker Johnson introduced four separate bills on aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and national security funding.

On February 13, the United States Senate approved a $95.3 billion international aid bill that includes funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

The document provides for more than 60 billion dollars to Ukraine, 14 billion to Israel and 4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, and deter aggression from China.

It will also provide $9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.

For final approval, the bill must be voted on by the House of Representatives, and then the document must be signed by US President Joe Biden.