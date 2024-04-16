Zelenskyy condemns US Congress proposal to divide aid issue to Ukraine, Israel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the plans of the House of Representatives of the US Congress to consider the project of aid to Israel, excluding from it the issue of financing support to Ukraine, a disgrace.

Zelenskyy noted that this week, the US Congress will consider the issue of aid to Israel. Still, it remains unclear whether the issue of financing support for Ukraine will be considered.

It is amazingly. This suggests that it is a matter of danger then. That this is pure politics. And to be honest, it's a shame for the world. And it is simply a shame for democracy and for all those who only talk about democracy, said the head of state. Share

The head of state emphasised that the separate consideration of aid issues for Ukraine and Israel would indicate that the upcoming presidential elections in the USA would be more important for American politicians.

And that this is just pure politics. When the whole world says: how come Iran was able to attack Israel, now we need to help Israel in a populist way and forget about what is happening in Ukraine. This is pure politics. This means that everyone does not care how many people die in Ukraine every day. They care about their ratings. That's what it says. They simply forget that the dead have no ratings. And what if Ukraine fails, and there will be a war in other NATO countries, and there will be, American soldiers will then defend, explains Zelenskyy. Share

In his opinion, it is not too late for the US Congress to approve aid for all countries suffering from aggression by totalitarian regimes.

Zelenskyy on expectations in the event of Trump's victory in the US elections

Zelenskyy also commented on expectations for further assistance from the United States to Ukraine following Donald Trump's election.

We don't think it will get any easier. We are fighting. We are not thinking about next year. We think about tomorrow. Our goals, I will tell you, are much more vital and simpler. We have to live for tomorrow. What will happen next year, I will tell you frankly, no one knows. Because we do not understand what kind of support Ukraine will receive, what other explosions and wars may still be in the world, what will happen to the United States Congress... They can approve the decision. And I hope that they will listen to us and approve the decision in the coming days and weeks, but not longer, said the president. Share

He explained that it is difficult to fight when the enemy's aviation significantly outnumbers Ukraine's by a ratio of 30 to 1 and artillery by 10 to 1.

We are not asking for any special weapon. We are not talking about some missiles with a range of 2,000-3,000 km, etc. There is nothing like that. And no one is asking to give 500 planes or 300. By the way, Russia uses only 300 planes only on the territory of Ukraine, emphasises Zelenskyy. Share

At the same time, the president of Ukraine hopes that the policy of supporting Ukraine will not change if Donald Trump is elected president of the United States.