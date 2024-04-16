Zelenskyy condemns US Congress proposal to divide aid issue to Ukraine, Israel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the plans of the House of Representatives of the US Congress to consider the project of aid to Israel, excluding from it the issue of financing support to Ukraine, a disgrace.
Zelenskyy condemned US Congress's proposal to divide aid issues to Ukraine and Israel
Zelenskyy noted that this week, the US Congress will consider the issue of aid to Israel. Still, it remains unclear whether the issue of financing support for Ukraine will be considered.
The head of state emphasised that the separate consideration of aid issues for Ukraine and Israel would indicate that the upcoming presidential elections in the USA would be more important for American politicians.
In his opinion, it is not too late for the US Congress to approve aid for all countries suffering from aggression by totalitarian regimes.
Zelenskyy on expectations in the event of Trump's victory in the US elections
Zelenskyy also commented on expectations for further assistance from the United States to Ukraine following Donald Trump's election.
He explained that it is difficult to fight when the enemy's aviation significantly outnumbers Ukraine's by a ratio of 30 to 1 and artillery by 10 to 1.
At the same time, the president of Ukraine hopes that the policy of supporting Ukraine will not change if Donald Trump is elected president of the United States.
