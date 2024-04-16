Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

On the conviction of the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine will be able to emerge victorious from the war if the USA does not refuse aid to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Ukraine's victory without the support of the United States

Journalists asked the president of Ukraine what effect Washington's disapproval of the $60 billion support package would have on the situation on the battlefield.

I tell you frankly that without this help, we will not have a chance to win. You have to be much stronger than your enemy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state does not hide the fact that, as of today, the Russian army significantly exceeds the Armed Forces of Ukraine in terms of the number of artillery shells.

Today the artillery shell is 1 to 10. Can we stand like this? No. In any case, with these statistics, they will push us back every day. If we want to defend one hundred percent what is under our control today, we must go from 1 to 10 to 10, Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained. Share

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country has an unlimited number of people and a large number of shells, which Ukraine must resist.

The head of state is counting on the fact that the US Congress will hear his appeals and make the right decision.

Zelenskyy reprimanded Ukraine's allies

According to the Ukrainian leader, he cannot understand why the Western NATO allies shot down Iranian missiles and drones flying at Israel, instead, they are afraid to do the same in Ukraine, because they are wary of drawing the Alliance into a war with the Russian Federation.