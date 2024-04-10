Zelenskyy says drones aren't capable of replacing necessary weapons for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had achieved impressive results in the production and use of UAVs, but they cannot replace all the weapons Ukraine needs.

"We produce a lot of drones, but they are not an alternative to any weapon," the head of state emphasised.

In an interview with the Axel Springer publication, the president emphasized that the production and use of its UAVs currently help Ukraine a lot in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

I think the fact that we have increased production helps us a lot. But this is not a replacement for air defense, it is not a replacement for long-range weapons, missiles, and long-range artillery, Zelenskyy emphasised.

Western analysts point to the growing role of FPV drones on the front in Ukraine

The journalists of Foreign Policy noted, referring to analysts, that the Ukrainian military is currently trying to compensate for the acute shortage of ammunition at the front by using relatively cheap FPV drones.

It is emphasised that more than two-thirds of the tanks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation knocked out in recent months were attacked with the help of Ukrainian FPV drones.

At the moment, both sides have the necessary practical skills.

Rob Lee, a senior fellow in the Eurasia Program at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies, noted that the accuracy of FPV drones is less than 50%. He indicated that it might take a dozen or more FPV drones to destroy a tank.

The publication writes that AFU are increasingly dependent on drones when Ukraine is still waiting for military aid, including ammunition, from the United States and other Western countries.