Air Force says Russia using kamikaze drones to scout out Ukraine's air defence between missile strikes

Between mass shelling, the occupiers conduct surveillance with the help of kamikaze drones.

Russia uses new missiles when shelling Ukraine

The missiles with which Russia is currently firing at Ukraine were manufactured in 2023-2024.

The spokesman of the Air Force, Ilya Yevlash, said this on the air of the telethon.

As noted by our colleagues from the Scientific Research Expert Center, who studied the wreckage [of Russian missiles], they are "fresh"; that is, only the missile was manufactured and immediately used. This is evidenced by the fresh components manufactured in the coming months. Ilya Yevlash Air Force Speaker

The speaker reminded that, according to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, up to 950 missiles can be stored in warehouses in Russia, but how many of them can be used now is not known. According to him, the enemy is now stockpiling missiles for the subsequent massive shelling of Ukraine.

Yevlash said that now Russia continues to use the tactics of using "Shaheds" for surveillance of Ukrainian air defence bases, radars, and power plants.

The enemy understands that soon we can receive quite powerful weapons from our Western partners, so their goal remains the same to destroy critical infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine. Share

Yevlash also reported that the reconnaissance drone "Orlan 10" was shot down over the Black Sea today. According to him, Russian drones work there all the time. The speaker recalled that recently, it was possible to shoot down the "Forpost" tactical drone for $7 million, which probably performed a reconnaissance function.

Also, the movement of inconspicuous drones made of composite materials, which do not reflect well on radars, is constantly recorded. They are almost constantly in the airspace near Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The situation with ammunition in Russia

Petro Chernyk, a military expert and reserve colonel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, notes that the Russian occupying forces can release at least 5 times more artillery shells than the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of February 2022, there were 15 to 20 million shells of 152 and 121 caliber in Russia's arsenal. At the time, the US had only 2.5 million 152-caliber ammunition. Share

Even at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the production of projectiles in Russia was estimated at 125-130 thousand per month. In the States, this indicator barely reached 15 thousand. America produced 50 thousand shells only last fall and will be able to make 80 thousand, perhaps in the fall of 2024.