According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia was able to destroy the Trypil TPP, because Ukraine has entirely run out of missiles to protect it due to a lack of aid from partners.
The lack of missiles in Ukraine is becoming more and more noticeable
The Ukrainian leader commented on the joint defence of Israel by the allies who repelled the Iranian attack last weekend.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, official Tel Aviv could not defend itself against such a massive Iranian strike.
He also once again reminded the international community that our country is forced to defend its skies independently.
Even though partners provide Kyiv with one or another piece of equipment, a severe deficit has appeared today.
Did Ukraine run out of Patriot and Iris-T missiles?
Ukraine’s presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, recently stated that even though Ukraine has not yet run out of American Patriot and German Iris-T air defence missiles, their shortage is really noticeable.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team is excited by the fact that Kyiv's allies are increasingly less likely to condemn the Kremlin'’s crimes against Ukraine.
