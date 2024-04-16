Zelenskyy says Ukraine have zero missiles left in Trypillia, giving Russians option to destroy thermal power plant

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia was able to destroy the Trypil TPP, because Ukraine has entirely run out of missiles to protect it due to a lack of aid from partners.

The lack of missiles in Ukraine is becoming more and more noticeable

The Ukrainian leader commented on the joint defence of Israel by the allies who repelled the Iranian attack last weekend.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, official Tel Aviv could not defend itself against such a massive Iranian strike.

There are many things that Ukraine lacks, frankly speaking. But this is a demonstration of allies not on paper but in the air, not on paper but on the ground, in action. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also once again reminded the international community that our country is forced to defend its skies independently.

Even though partners provide Kyiv with one or another piece of equipment, a severe deficit has appeared today.

I will give you one example, a very simple example, the Trypillia TPP. Electricity in Kyiv region depends on it. Eleven missiles were headed towards it. The first seven, we took down. Four destroyed the Trypillia TPP. Why? Because we had zero missiles. We ran out of all missiles, Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained. Share

Did Ukraine run out of Patriot and Iris-T missiles?

Ukraine’s presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, recently stated that even though Ukraine has not yet run out of American Patriot and German Iris-T air defence missiles, their shortage is really noticeable.

The system is overloaded... Now we have to understand whether we can save the system, whether we need additional air defense systems, especially against ultrasonic ballistic missiles, and whether we can restore the destroyed objects, explained Mykhailo Podolyak. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team is excited by the fact that Kyiv's allies are increasingly less likely to condemn the Kremlin'’s crimes against Ukraine.