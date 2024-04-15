Explosions rock in occupied Berdyansk, Russians say of alleged downing of missiles
Category
Events
Publication date

Explosions rock in occupied Berdyansk, Russians say of alleged downing of missiles

explosion
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On April 15, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region.

What is known about the explosions in Berdyansk

As reported by Victoria Galitsina, head of the Berdyansk city military administration, loud explosions were heard in the city.

After the flight, smoke is observed in the mountainous part of Berdyansk.

At the same time, the Russian propaganda media, referring to the occupying "authorities" of the city, write that "the Armed Forces attacked Berdyansk, and, according to preliminary data, the anti-aircraft defence shot down two Storm Shadow missiles."

It should be noted that on the morning of April 15, explosions were already heard over occupied Sevastopol. According to preliminary data, Russian air defense was working.

There are currently no reports of damage or casualties. The Russians also claim that they allegedly shot down two Storm Shadow missiles over occupied Berdyansk.

At the same time, the threat of drone attacks was announced in the Voronezh region.

Explosions in Berdyansk

Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, located on the shores of the Sea of Azov, used to be the most popular tourist resort. Russian troops occupied the city in February 2022. After that, the occupiers decided to make the city a military base for their needs.

Explosions are constantly taking place in the city, the targets of which are the locations of the occupiers — equipment and manpower. For example, on March 6, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region. One of the organizers of the "elections" of the Russian Federation was blown up.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Andryushchenko disclosed the details of the morning explosion in occupied Berdyansk
explosion in occupied Berdyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians continue the construction of the railway to occupied Berdyansk — British intelligence
UK Ministry of Defence
Russians continue the construction of the railway to occupied Berdyansk — British intelligence
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian media claims powerful explosions rocked Crimea and various regions
Blasts in Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?