Explosions rock in occupied Berdyansk, Russians say of alleged downing of missiles

On April 15, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region.

What is known about the explosions in Berdyansk

As reported by Victoria Galitsina, head of the Berdyansk city military administration, loud explosions were heard in the city.

After the flight, smoke is observed in the mountainous part of Berdyansk.

At the same time, the Russian propaganda media, referring to the occupying "authorities" of the city, write that "the Armed Forces attacked Berdyansk, and, according to preliminary data, the anti-aircraft defence shot down two Storm Shadow missiles."

It should be noted that on the morning of April 15, explosions were already heard over occupied Sevastopol. According to preliminary data, Russian air defense was working.

There are currently no reports of damage or casualties. The Russians also claim that they allegedly shot down two Storm Shadow missiles over occupied Berdyansk.

At the same time, the threat of drone attacks was announced in the Voronezh region.

Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, located on the shores of the Sea of Azov, used to be the most popular tourist resort. Russian troops occupied the city in February 2022. After that, the occupiers decided to make the city a military base for their needs.