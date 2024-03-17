The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, occupied by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, Petro Andryushchenko, spoke about the consequences of the powerful explosion that occurred on the morning of March 17 at the airfield of the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the morning "cotton" in Berdyansk

Andryushchenko noted that a thick column of smoke rose from the territory of the airfield, near which the military base of the Russian occupiers is located.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are still silent about the number of dead and injured as a result of the invaders' "cotton".

He noted that not a single injured or dead person was brought to the hospitals in occupied Berdyansk and Mariupol.

In his opinion, this is quite strange, since a rather powerful explosion was heard on the territory of the occupiers' base on the territory of the airfield.

The occupiers are concealing information about those who died as a result of the "cotton" in Berdyansk

Andryushchenko assumed that the Russian occupiers got rid of the bodies of the dead in a different way.

It was so hot there, be healthy. There should have been both wounded and dead. If they are not there, it means that, presumably, someone was "packaged" and taken home in packages, — notes Andryushchenko. Share

He noted that the Ukrainian military made a pinpoint strike on a warehouse with ammunition belonging to the Russian occupiers.

Andryushchenko added that observers, partisans and Ukrainian military intelligence confirm the hit to the compound from BC.

In addition, even the enemy anti-aircraft defense did not have time to work.