Analysts warn about Putin's plans before US aid arrives in Ukraine

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, dictator Vladimir Putin can order his troops to intensify attacks on the Ukrainian front, using a "window" before the arrival of US aid.

The Russian occupiers may try to break through on the battlefield in Ukraine

The ISW team draws attention to the fact that the House of Representatives of the US Congress on April 20 supported the bill on additional appropriations, which provides for the allocation of about 60 billion dollars of aid to Ukraine.

As you know, immediately after that the draft law must be approved by the Senate and signed by US President Joe Biden.

These requirements, as well as the logistics of getting US aid to the front lines in Ukraine, will likely mean that the aid provided will not begin to have an impact on the situation on the front lines for several weeks.

According to American analysts, the situation on the battlefield will quite possibly continue to deteriorate during this time, because the Russian army will try to advance further until the Armed Forces receive the necessary assistance.

Is there a threat of a rapid breakthrough of the Russian army at the front?

Although the UAF may suffer additional setbacks in the coming weeks while waiting for US aid, they will still be able to keep the Russians from advancing too far.

The threat of an operationally significant Russian breakthrough in the coming weeks remains, although the Ukrainian command may have greater leeway in taking short-term stockpile risks to prevent this if it is confident that new supplies will arrive soon material means, the message says.

American analysts predict that the Russian army will intensify offensive operations, missile strikes and drone strikes in the coming weeks, but will not be able to significantly change the situation on the battlefield.