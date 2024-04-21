The Armed Forces destroyed more than 900 Russian invaders, 16 tanks and 41 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 459,530 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 950 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7,229 (+16) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 13,896 (+23) units;

artillery systems — 11,719 (+41) units;

RSZV — 1046 units;

air defense equipment — 767 (+4) units;

aircraft — 347 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9379 (+38) units;

cruise missiles — 2115 (+6) units;

ships/boats — 26 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 15,785 (+68) units;

special equipment — 1,926 (+8) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged 1 command post, 2 personnel concentration areas, 1 ammunition depot, 1 anti-aircraft defense device, 1 enemy weapons and military equipment concentration area.

In the Avdiyiv direction, our defenders repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Nevelske and Oleksandropil settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 28 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanovske, Novy of Donetsk region.