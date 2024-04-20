General Staff Latest: AFU hit the ammunition depot and the air defense equipment of the Russian Army

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 18.00 on 04/20/2024 regarding the Russian invasion

During the day, 91 combat clashes were recorded.

In total, the enemy launched 14 missile and 48 air strikes, fired 61 rounds of anti-aircraft fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, more than 20 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks, among them Senkivka, Leonivka, Yanzhulivka of the Chernihiv region; Pozhnya, Klyusy, Pokrovka, Popivka and Myropilske of the Sumy region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, but launched an air strike in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks in the area of Terna settlement of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the Novosadove and Yampolivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske, Novy of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Chasiv Yar and New York settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiyiv region, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Novokalynov, Ocheretine, Berdychi, Umanske, and Yasnobrodivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Solovyove and Novooleksandrivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 17 times to break through the defenses of our troops. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Shakhtarske and Velika Novosilka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, once attacked the positions of our defenders in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he carried out 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region. About 20 settlements, including Tyaginka, Ivanivka, Novotyaginka, Ponyativka, Sadove, Olhivka, Mykolaivka, Veletenske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.

New successes of the AFU in the war against the Russian army

Units of missile forces damaged 1 area of concentration of personnel, 1 warehouse of ammunition, 1 means of anti-aircraft defense, 1 area of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the enemy.