General Staff Latest: AFU strikes nine areas of the Russian army concentration

In Ukraine, 86 combat clashes took place at the front during the day. The enemy is actively storming the positions of the Defense Forces in three directions in the Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation at the front

In total, the enemy launched 11 missiles and 78 air strikes and launched 82 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Several high-rise buildings and other civil infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers launched another massive attack on Ukraine, using various types of cruise missiles and "Shahed" type kamikaze drones. The details of this attack are being refined.

During the past day, the following settlements were hit by airstrikes:

Orlivka, Sumy region ;

Vovchansk, Strelecha and Borova of the Kharkiv region ;

Nevske of the Luhansk region ;

Yampolivka, New York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Netaylove, Selydove, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, Vugledar, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region ;

Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia region ;

Krynky and Ivanivka of the Kherson region.

Artillery fire hit more than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

Losses of the enemy

During the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces struck nine areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, air defence of Ukraine destroyed two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

The AFU missile forces' units damaged one control point, two artillery units, one EW station, one personnel concentration area, and one enemy ammunition depot.