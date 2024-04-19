AFU General Staff shows footage of Russian targets destruction in Dzhankoi

On the night of April 16-17, the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched a missile strike. They hit designated Russian military targets on the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How was the attack on Russian targets in Dzhankoi

As a result, the enemy was "deprived" of 4 S-400 launchers, a control point for air defence equipment, three radars, and "Fundament-M" airspace surveillance equipment.

The enemy carefully hides the number of affected aircraft and personnel.

All this caused the enemy troops unexpected losses in weapons and military equipment, the combat potential of the occupiers decreased significantly, the AFU General Staff statement states. Share

What is known about the attack on the Dzhankoi airfield

On April 17, powerful explosions rang out in Dzhankoi, which is located in the north of the occupied Crimea. In addition, footage of a powerful fire that broke out near the airfield was published online.

There is a military airfield in Dzhankoi that the Russians use. Open sources tell us that the 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defence Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is based there. According to preliminary data, it is about three aviation squadrons.

The network also notes that the deployment of enemy anti-aircraft systems S-300/S-400 was recorded in Dzhankoi.

On April 17, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, citing its sources, reported very significant losses among the occupiers' personnel.

According to our sources, about 30 Russian servicemen were killed and about 80 were wounded at the Dzhankoi airfield. Due to the lack of a sufficient number of places in the Dzhankoi hospital, the wounded are being transported by helicopters to Sevastopol for placement in 1472 VMCH, the message says.

The Russians said that the base was hit by an MGM-140 ATACMS missile and published photos of the wreckage.