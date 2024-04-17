Satellite shoots aftermath of fire at military airfield in Dzhankoi

The satellite recorded six centers of fire on the territory of the Dzhankoya airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. On April 17, there were explosions.

The satellite recorded the aftermath of the blast at the Dzhankoi airfield in Crimea

The VIIRS/Suomi NPP satellite recorded six centers of powerful fires in Jankoja. The fire raged on the territory of the military airfield, which the occupiers actively used.

As noted by the Telegram channel, the satellite image was taken at 03:41.

What is known about the explosions in Crimea on April 17

On April 17, powerful explosions rang out in Dzhankoi, which is located in the north of the occupied Crimea. In addition, footage of a powerful fire that broke out near the airfield was published online.

Russians use a military airfield in Dzhankoi. Open sources tell us that the 39th helicopter regiment of the 27th mixed aviation division of the 4th Air Force and Air Defence Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is based there. According to preliminary data, it is about three aviation squadrons.

The network also noted that the deployment of enemy anti-aircraft systems S-300/S-400 was also recorded in Dzhankoi.